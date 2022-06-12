Call of the Night Sets Release Date With New Trailer

✖

Call of the Night has officially set its release date for its anime debut with a new trailer! Kotoyama's original manga series has been picking up steam ever since it launched in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2019, and fans have felt like it could be one of the major manga series that could make for a full anime debut someday. Now that debut is finally at hand as it prepares to launch as part of the increasingly packed Summer 2022 anime schedule. It's latest update has set when fans can expect to see it in action too.

Call of the Night will be making its debut on July 7th, and to celebrate has also revealed that Kensho Ono as Mahiru Seki, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Akihito Akiyama, and Yoko Hikasa as Kiyosumi Hirakawa will be joining the cast for the series. The opening theme will be titled "Datenshi" as performed by Creepy Nuts, and fans got to get a taste of this new theme along with much more footage from the new anime than ever before with its latest trailer. You can check out the newest trailer for Call of the Night below:

Sentai Filmworks has licensed Call of the Night for its official English release and it will be streaming with HIDIVE alongside its premiere in Japan. They tease the series as such, "Wracked by insomnia and wanderlust, Ko Yamori is driven onto the moonlit streets every night in an aimless search for something he can't seem to name. His nightly ritual is marked by purposeless introspection — until he meets Nazuna, who might just be a vampire! Ko's new companion could offer him dark gifts and a vampire's immortality. But there are conditions that must be met before Ko can sink his teeth into vampirism, and he'll have to discover just how far he's willing to go to satisfy his desires before he can heed the Call of the Night!"

Tomoyuki Itamura is directing Call of the Night's anime debut for Liden Films with Tetsuya Miyanishi serving as chief director. Michiko Yokote will be handling the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be designing the characters, and Creepy Nuts will be performing the opening theme titled "Call of the Night." The cast for Call of the Night's anime currently includes the likes of Gen Sato as Kо Yamori, Sora Amamiya as Nazuna Nanakusa, Yumiri Hanamori as Akira Asai, Haruka Tomatsu as Seri Kikyo, Eri Kitamura as Nico Hirata, Shizuka Itou as Kabura Honda, Naomi Ozora as Midori Kohakobe, and Azumi Waki as Hatsuka Suzushiro.

