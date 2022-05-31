HIDIVE Announces First Additions to Summer 2022 Lineup

✖

The Summer 2022 anime season will be kicking off in a little over a month, and Sentai Filmworks has announced the first additions to their exclusive HIDIVE lineup for the season! This year in particular has seen some of the most densely packed schedules for just the Winter and Spring seasons alone, and it looks like the Summer offerings will be continuing this trend in a big way. Not only are there going to be some highly anticipated returning new shows, but there will be some brand new reboots and new anime adaptations. So fans have started to wonder where they will be able to watch which shows.

Sentai Filmworks has announced the first new additions to their Summer 2022 anime lineup for HIDIVE. This includes the previously announced licensing of Made in Abyss: Golden City of the Scorching Sun (the much anticipated second season of the highly anticipated series), the new rebooted take on Tokyo Mew Mew, Tokyo Mew Mew New (which has been confirmed to be a HIDIVE exclusive), the anime adaptation of Kotoyama's manga series, Call of the Night (another confirmed HIDIVE exclusive) and the fourth season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

These four additions to HIDIVE's Summer 2022 lineup include some pretty big returns along with two major debuts this Summer, so fans will need to adjust their schedules accordingly to tune into each simulcast alongside their debuts in Japan. Only two of these series have confirmed release dates as of this writing, however, as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is currently scheduled to premiere on July 22nd and Tokyo Mew Mew New scheduled to kick off beginning on July 6th.

With the Summer season fast approaching it's highly likely Sentai Filmworks will add even more new series to their lineup, and this lineup with share its concrete release dates in the coming weeks as well. But this also means that it's going to be tough to pick which ones to stick with this time around!