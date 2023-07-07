Adi Shankar Talks Netflix's Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

As a part of the event, Ubisoft Forward, a new trailer arrived that shared footage from creator Adi Shankar's take on the world of Far Cry, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. With the latest footage, it appears that Shankar is incorporating some surprising Ubisoft franchises into the mix via Assassin's Creed and Rabbids. While the series has yet to reveal when it will arrive on Netflix, Shankar discussed the upcoming anime series.

Shankar started the interview with Ubisoft by further explaining the environment of Captain Laserhawk and breaking down the world that Dolph Laserhawk has to navigate, "Eden is a megacorporation that has taken over North America. In this alternate timeline, automation got introduced in the 1950s, created immediate mass unemployment and then the largest tech company at the time, Eden, introduced Universal Basic Income to pull the population out of poverty. Eden's like, everyone just gets paid a weekly credit because you're a citizen of Eden, and as a result everyone's really happy. It starts feeling like a utopia. Then a few years go by, and then Eden's like, "Oh, hey, your credits are worth double if you use them in our stores, triple if they're used on Eden products." Eden quickly devolves into a dystopian social credit propaganda surveillance state."

A Blood Dragon Crossover

Shankar then went into further detail about Dolph himself, explaining his personality in the upcoming anime, "Dolph is a character that doesn't know himself, but he wants to. He's trying to find himself and, on the surface, he's this stoic action hero with these crazy abilities, he's a renegade man on the run. But below the surface, he's completely confused. He's in this state of identity crisis, and he becomes a mirror for whomever is around him. And he just starts unconsciously molding into them. So Dolph is this juxtaposition of an epically badass, hyper-confident-in-terms-of-physical-prowess character, but emotionally stunted hurt kid."

In the new trailer, we are able to see a bullfrog who just so happens to be a member of the Assassin's Guild from the Assassin's Creed character and Adi Shankar was more than willing to break down why he incorporated one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises into the anime, "I love the Assassin's Creed lore. It's very philosophically deep and like all great art there's fundamental kernels of truth within it. Good art is truth. In my mind, from my perspective, there is straight-up truth in the Assassin's Creed lore, and it's a serious truth."

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Captain Laserhawk, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming anime, "The year is 1992. The country formerly known as the U.S.A. is now called Eden, a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden's top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive."

