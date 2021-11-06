Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Producer Details The Netflix Series

The world of the video game franchise of Far Cry has certainly never been afraid to steer into its more comedic side, with each of the entries having a wide range of comedic characters in the first-person shooter universe, and it seems as though the upcoming Netflix anime adaptation, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is living up to its predecessors. In a recent interview, Producer Adi Shankar took the opportunity to dive further into the series, listing a surprising inspiration that brought together video game characters in a similar way as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has united superheroes over the years.

Shankar has been no stranger to the world of video game adaptations on Netflix, bringing to life one of their biggest in Castlevania, which recently wrapped its fourth and final season, with a new series on the way. Though Adi is currently working on the Devil May Cry anime series, he is also working on this upcoming journey into the world of Blood Dragon, as well as a series that is based on the universe of PUBG. In chatting with IGN, Shankar lays out how the inspiration for Captain Laserhawk came from the 1980s cartoon, Captain N: The Game Master:

“I loved the concept of a kid getting sucked into a videogame world. There were a lot of parallels between Captain N and the Dungeons and Dragons cartoon of the same era. I guess, despite it being critically panned, Captain N was a success because it stuck with me and influenced me to create something with my memories of it. To be clear the final product of Captain Laserhawk that is being made by the fantastically creative folks over at Ubisoft and the dragon energy animation studio Bobby Pills will bear little resemblance to Captain N. I simply like to cite inspirations.”

Blood Dragon arrived as downloadable content for the third entry of the Far Cry series, taking players from the jungle to a futuristic landscape that looked more like Tron than anything they had seen before. It remains one of the fan-favorite entries of the series thanks to its tongue-in-cheek style and the sheer amount of humor crammed into its run time.

