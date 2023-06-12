Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Sets Release Window With First Trailer

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix was first announced to be in the works some time ago, and has now finally set a release window for the new Fry Cry anime series with Netflix with its first full trailer showing off what to expect! Following the success of the Adi Shankar produced Castlevania, Shankar and Netflix worked together on a number of new projects including more video game adaptations. One of the most intriguing right off the bat was a new anime series based on the Far Cry video game spin-off title, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, and now we've gotten a good look of what to expect and when to expect it!

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix was one of Ubisoft's major new projects showed off during their Ubisoft Forward presentation that saw series creator Adi Shankar taking the stage to outline much of how this new anime series is like a "love letter" to the 1990s after starting work on this newest series seven long years ago. You can check out the first teaser trailer for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix below ahead of its launch with Netflix later this year:

What to Know for Ubisoft's Far Cry Anime Series

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is currently slated to release worldwide on Netflix later this Fall. Created and produced by Adi Shankar, and directed by Mehdi Leffad for animation studio Bobbypills, this new Far Cry Netflix anime series was teased by Shankar during the event as "us[ing] Ubisoft's vast library of characters and remix[ing] them into one delirious anime series that would become this love letter to the '90s." Elaborating further that this new series is "...a spoof, it's a satire, it's dark comedy. It's a love story. And as a descendant of Indian mystics, I can tell you it's philosophically conscious show you've watched in a long time."

As for what to expect from the story behind the new series, Ubisoft teases Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix as such, "The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA.Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden's top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive."

What do you think of this first real look at Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!