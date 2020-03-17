Castlevania Cosplay Highlights Why Sypha is so Great

After a long wait, fans were finally able to check out Castlevania‘s third season when it debut on Netflix‘s streaming service earlier this month. It’s a much different world than seen in the first two seasons, and was met with high praise from fans. This too was because the third season of the series also fleshed out more of the central relationships it began to explore in the second season, and also because it meant we got a lot more from the dynamic between Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades.

Just as the second season had suggested with the Speaker magician, Sypha was involved in a lot more of the action this time around as she and Trevor have taken an active role in hunting down monsters across the countryside. Sypha had since been one of the staples of the series that fans wanted to see more of in Season 3 and beyond, and now she’s come to life through cosplay!

Artist @vicont_duke (who you can find on Instagram here) highlights that blend of gorgeous character design with spunky fire magic fighting abilities with one awesome cosplay! If Sypha indeed returns with the next season of the series, Castlevania would be smart to show her in action more often! That would also mean more inspiration for great cosplay like this! Check it out:

ComicBook.com called Castlevania Season 3 it’s best one yet, and Evan Valentine said the following in his spoiler-free review (which you can find here), “Castlevania Season 3 almost feels like Game Of Thrones in a sense, exemplifying the best and worst of the story telling that was used in the HBO staple. Characters are, and remain, scattered throughout but it still is a bloody good tale when all is said and done. The real tragedy would be if the series were to end prematurely as its clear there’s years more stories to tell.”

