Castlevania Recaps First Three Seasons In Light of Final Season

Castlevania's final season has arrived, and if you haven't caught up on the adventures of Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire slayers, Netflix has released the perfect primer to catch you up with what has been going in in the world of this video game adaptation. Though Powerhouse animation has stated that this is indeed the last season of this iteration of the war against Dracula and other creatures of the night, the creators haven't been shy about returning to the world of vampires, werewolves, and various other monsters that helped make the franchise a hit among monster fans.

Trevor Belmont, for those who might not know, is the father of Simon Belmont, the original vampire slayer that kicked things off in the first Nintendo Entertainment System, who hit the scene as a hard-drinking, hard cursing monster hunter that finds himself attempting to murder the lord of the vampires, Dracula. Joined by Sypha, a sorceress who has the ability to manipulate the elements, and Alucard, the half-vampire who is the son of Dracula himself, the trio has spent the majority of the animated series trying to battle the forces of darkness while saving whatever members of mankind they can along the way.

Netflix's Official Twitter Account shared this quick primer for the events that have taken place in the first three seasons of Castlevania, perfectly preparing fans for the finale of the series that has become one of the biggest animated series to land on the streaming service:

to understand the end you have to start at the beginning. here’s a quick recap to get you ready for season 4 of #castlevania pic.twitter.com/OB8N3xXVjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 13, 2021

The final season landed on Netflix earlier this month, giving fans the last adventure of these beloved characters. With the world now being free of Dracula's influence, new threats have arisen for Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, many of which involve plans to resurrect the king of the vampires. Powerhouse Animation, the studio responsible for this supernatural series, has worked with Netflix on animated series before, with the likes of Blood of Zeus and Seis Manos being two of their biggest. Later this year, fans can expect Master of the Universe: Revelation and Skull Island to hit the streaming service from Powerhouse as well.

What do you think of this primer for Castlevania?