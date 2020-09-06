Cells at Work: Code Black Shares New Trailer

Cells at Work became a hit when its anime debuted a couple of years ago. The unlikely success caught the anime fandom off-guard, but the show's anatomical heroes are met with praise nowadays. Of course, that means all eyes are on the anime's big spin-off season, and a new trailer for Cells at Work: Code Black has gone live.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Cells at Work got fans all riled up with a new trailer. The short promo comes after a full trailer was released in August, and this one shows our favorite platelets and red blood cells going to war against a new sort of enemy.

You can watch the trailer below to get your fill of all things Cells at Work. This new series is slated to debut in January 2021, so fans can mark that on their calendars. There are still a few months to go before David Production rolls out any new episodes, but that much is fine with fans.

If you want to know more about Cells at Work, you can read its synopsis below. The series was created by Akane Shimizu. The series has been published since 2015 under Monthly Shonen Magazine, and U.S. fans can read the manga thanks to Kodansha USA. The official blurb for Cells at Work here:

"This is a story about you. It’s a tale about the inside of your body. According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within your body’s world. From the oxygen-carrying Red Blood cells to the bacteria-fighting White Blood cells, they’re the unsung heroes of your body. Get to know the drama that’s unfolding inside of you!"

What do you make of this new trailer? Will you be tuning in to this new season?