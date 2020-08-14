Cells at Work: Code Black Spin-Off Shares New Trailer

Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! has turned into such a massive franchise since the debut of the first anime adaptation a couple of years ago, and soon it will be returning with a vengeance with not only a second season of the series but a new spin-off anime project as well. Cells at Work! Code Black will be adapting the spin-off manga from Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya. This spin-off features a body that is much less taken care of than the one seen in the original series, and therefore is that much more intense.

Cells at Work! Code Black is officially scheduled for a release in January 2021 in Japan, and it will launch in the same release window as Season 2 of the main Cells at Work anime series. To celebrate its upcoming release, Aniplex of America has shared an official trailer for the new spin-off anime series (complete with new English subtitles) and you can check it out in the video above!

Hideyo Yamamoto will be directing the spin-off anime series for LIDEN FILMS (rather than David Production as seen with the main anime series) with Yugo Kanno handling the music, and Eiji Abiko designing the characters. The first members of the cast have been confirmed as well with Junya Enoki as the Red Blood Cell, Yoko Hikasa as the White Blood Cell, and Kenjiro Tsuda as narrator. Unfortunately, it has yet to be confirmed where this series will be streaming for fans in the United States and other territories upon its launch in Japan.

Aniplex of America officially describes Cells at Work! Code Black as such, "A rookie Red Blood Cell has been bustling about, frantically making oxygen deliveries all around the body! But it turns out that his workplace is on the brink of going Code Black!! Drinking, smoking, stress, sleep deprivation… Struggling to survive a life not unlike the brutal corporate world, what must these overworked cells be thinking at the end of the day? This is a tale about the inside of your body…"

