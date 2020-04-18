Cells at Work Spin-Off Shares First Trailer

Akane Shimizu’s Cells at Work! was such a huge hit with its anime adaptation two years ago that a second season of the series was ordered officially for a release in January 2021. But while this was already an exciting prospect for many, this actually won’t be the only anime from the extended franchise coming our way. A new anime based on Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya’s Cells at Work! Code Black spin-off manga will actually be debuting around the same time. This spin-off features a different set of characters, and the anime will be handled by a completely different team than the main anime series!

Cells at Work! Code Black is officially slated to launch January 2021 as well, and features a different human body and set of cells than we had been introduced with the original anime. To show just how different the spin-off series will be than the original series, Cells at Work! Code Black dropped its very first trailer on its official Twitter account. You can check it out below.

Hideyo Yamamoto will be directing the anime for LIDEN FILMS (rather than David Production like the main anime series) with Yugo Kanno handling the music, and Eiji Abiko designing the characters. The first members of the cast have been confirmed as well with Junya Enoki as the Red Blood Cell, Yoko Hikasa as the White Blood Cell, and Kenjiro Tsuda as narrator. You can hear Tsuda in this first trailer too.

The main crux of the spin-off series is how it’s set in a body that’s much older and full of problems like a bad liver, erectile dysfunction, and more rather than the young and taken care of body in the original. It’s where the “Code Black” subtitle comes from, so there are bound to be fun reasons to check out either series!

Are you excited to check out Cells at Work's big spin-off? Are you excited that to find out it's going to launch around the same time as Season 2 of the main series? What are you hoping to see from the two anime?