Cells at Work Season 2 and Cells at Work: Code Black Will Air Back to Back

✖

It has been a hot bit since fans heard from Cells at Work, but the franchise has been minding its business behind the scenes. The series has kept its team busy with the production of season two, and that doesn't even account for the spin-off series being made. But as the new year draws nearer, fans are eager for new information on the franchise, and their wish was just granted.

Not long ago, Cells at Work posted an update regarding its second season and spin-off. It was there fans were informed the two series will air back-to-back in Japan, so new episodes will go live on the same day for both shows.

"Cells at Work!" season 2 and "Cells at Work! CODE BLACK" air back-to-back starting January 9th. ("Cells at Work! Hour") [S2]

Studio: David Production

HP: https://t.co/w89P58uJ7Q [CODE BLACK]

Studio: LIDEN FILMS

HP: https://t.co/8LFugf4WXj pic.twitter.com/GkIn91eCG3 — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 23, 2020

According to the update, Cells at Work season two will debut on January 9 in the evening overseas. It will then be followed up by the premiere of Cells at Work: Code Black. David Production is overseeing work on the original series' second season while LIDEN FILMS takes care of the spin-off.

If you want to know more about Cells at Work, you can check out the anime's first season on Crunchyroll as well as other streaming services. You can also read the official synopsis of the series down below:

"This is a story about you. A tale about the inside of your body… According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within a world that is your body. From the oxygen carrying Red Blood Cells to the bacteria fighting White Blood Cells, Get to know the unsung heroes and the drama that unfolds inside of you!"

What do you think about this latest update? Are you ready for a double dose of Cells at Work? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.