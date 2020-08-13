Cells At Work Season 2 Gets New Trailer For 2021 Release

What better time to dive into a story that explores the inner workings of the human body than now, and the anime series of Cells At Work! has released a brand new trailer to hype up the arrival of its second season that will be released early next year. With a feature length film also in the works for the popular anime series that is definitely one of the most unique franchises in the medium today, in the form of Cells at Work! Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar in the Body's Bowels, the future is bright for the white and red cells we love!

The original voice cast will be returning to the upcoming chapter of the series, bringing back the voices of the characters that live inside each of us. Set to be released in January 2021, the second season will continue to tell us the tale of the Red Blood Cells, Neutrophils, and Platelets. Needless to say, this latest trailer definitely shows you that while the characters may seem hilarious, there is definitely blood to be spilled when it comes to defending the body in which they all currently reside!

Aniplex of America released the latest trailer for Cells At Work!'s second season, exploring the microscopic world that much more, as well as hinting at some of the big threats that our protagonists will be fighting during their adventures in this unique anime tale:

"Putting everything on the line to protect their world and your life." The cells are back with the long-awaited season 2 of "Cells at Work!!" coming January 2021! For more information, visit the official website at: https://t.co/uGzg0gWHDG pic.twitter.com/hJD1wfBGd7 — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) August 13, 2020

The official description for Cells At Work! reads as such:

"This is a story about you. It’s a tale about the inside of your body. According to a new study, the human body consists of approximately 37 trillion cells. These cells are hard at work every day within your body’s world. From the oxygen-carrying Red Blood cells to the bacteria-fighting White Blood cells, they’re the unsung heroes of your body. Get to know the drama that’s unfolding inside of you!"

Are you excited for the return of Cells At Work beginning early next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of these microscopic heroes!

