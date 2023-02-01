Chainsaw Man Kickstarts Nayuta's First Fight in New Cliffhanger

Chainsaw Man is at it again. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been cooking since the manga began its second part, and fans have been eating up every update. Of course, some chapters hit better than others but any involving Nayuta lights a fire under fans. And now, the manga's latest cliffhanger has fans eyeing Nayuta as she is ready to undertake her first fight.

Yes, that is right. The reincarnated Control Devil is ready to throw down, and she is gunning for her sister.

The end of chapter 119 just went live, and it was there fans watched a wild series of events. Denji and Asa spent most of the update on a date before Yoru came in at the end to kiss the boy. Of course, Denji was taken by surprise, and things went wild at the very end when Nayuta came home. The young girl walked in on Denji making out with Yoru, and she declares war against Yoru before sending a chain at her head.

Of course, fans are expecting chapter 120 to pop off with a battle between Nayuta and Yoru, but don't get too excited just yet. After all, Denji has no clue about Asa's contract with Yoru, so he might do his best to intervene with Nayuta. This could be the time for Chainsaw Man to reveal Asa's secret, and that would most definitely change things for Denji. He's still coming to terms with everything Asa said about her disinterest in him, but Yoru bombed all of that with a kiss. Now, Nayuta is about to complicate things ever further as the Control Devil knows the War Devil has eyes on her caretaker. So for now, it looks like Denji's life is about to get very complicated.

