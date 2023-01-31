Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2

Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.

Much of the instant success from Chainsaw Man's anime came from not only its high production value from the team at Studio MAPPA, but the immediate interest in the series' characters. The most peculiar and attention grabbing right from then jump was Power, who provided a chaotic new energy that Denji clearly wasn't ready to work with at first. But this awesome cosplay from artist @mahoualien on Instagram has Power ready to take on all sorts of new enemies with Denji in the future. Check it out:

What to Know For Chainsaw Man Season 2

Chainsaw Man wrapped up its first season last Fall, but unfortunately has yet to reveal whether or not the series will be returning for a second season. It's highly likely considering all of the hype behind its premiere, and that only increased with each new successful episode in the weeks since. If you wanted to catch up with the series to see what all the fuss has been about with fans, you can now find Chainsaw Man's debut season (with both English subtitles and a dubbed version) streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the series, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Are you hoping to see more of Power with Chainsaw Man's next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!