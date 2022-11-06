Chainsaw Man Highlights Aki With Special Cover Art

Chainsaw Man has made it a few episodes into the debut run of the anime adaptation, and some special new cover art has been released to help celebrate Aki Hayakawa's time in the series so far! The anticipation for the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series was through the roof thanks to how massively popular the manga had become in the two years since the first part came to an end. Fans were excited to see how its central characters like Denji would come to life in full motion, and the team behind the anime has been impressing fans so far.

Many fans have been especially impressed by Aki's role in it all. First introduced to the series as more serious, stern wall for Denji and Power's antics to bounce off against, the episodes thus far have begun revealing more of his hidden layers more and more. This will continue through the series as he will likely go on to be a major fan favorite in the anime, and helping this along will be covers like the upcoming release of women's lifestyle magazine, anan. Showing off a cool new look at Aki, you can check out the cover below:

Who is Aki in Chainsaw Man?

Aki has been introduced to Denji (and fans) as the leading devil hunter of the Tokyo Special Division 4 group in the Public Safety commission that's full of experimental fighters like Chainsaw Man and the Blood Fiend, Power. Aki has his own ways of fighting against the devil's threats (that also harm him in the process), and he will continue to reveal more about his mysterious thoughts on life with the episodes that continue from here on out. So now is the time to tune in.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Fans Are Loving Aki's Anime Spotlight | Chainsaw Man Reveals Aki's Surprise Devil Power

If you wanted to check out Chainsaw Man for yourself, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man' — a man with a devil's heart."

How are you liking Aki in Chainsaw Man so far? What are your thoughts on the first few episodes of the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!