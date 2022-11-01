Chainsaw Man Reveals How Aki Fights the Devils

Chainsaw Man has been ripping through the first season of its anime, and the newest episode of the series has explained how Aki Hayakawa actually fights against the devils in the series. The first few episodes of the anime taking on Tatstuki Fujimoto's original manga series had spent their time introducing fans to not only Denji, but the rest of the core cast filling the devil and violence filled world. Denji found himself under the supervision of Aki, who leads a special team of devil hunters that are different from the rest of the organization. But Aki himself had yet to get into a fight.

Aki had been seen as someone who not only detests devils (as seen by his reaction to having to monitor Denji and Power for the time being), but takes fighting against them very seriously. This had raised questions about his own potential abilities, and the newest episode of the series reveals that he has ended up with a contract with a devil himself as he needed a tool to fight against the powerful enemies. But as such a deal would imply, fighting the devils in this way also actively hurts him.

How Does Aki Fight the Devils?

Episode 4 of Chainsaw Man sees Aki saving Denji and Power from the Leech Devil with a surprisingly massive devil of his own. Using the same kind of hand sign as seen in the series' opening, Aki yells out "Kon!" and summons a massive Fox Devil to instantly chomp down on the Leech Devil before it could even react to him being there. It quickly eliminates the enemy Denji had been struggling against before, and instantly fades away after its use, but Aki explains to Denji later how exactly it works.

He reveals that he forged a contract with this devil to use as a tool to fight the devils (which is also why he's ultimately fine working with Denji and Power as they can be used as tools in the same way), and it's something devil hunters have to do to fight against them in the first place. He's got a contract with the Fox Devil, but he's not in friendly terms with it in the slightest. He offers up a bit of his body as food for it in exchange for the devil's power (with this activation eating away some of his skin), and it makes for quite the complicated tool for someone who seems so against it.

It really highlights what kind of unforgiving world this really is in Chainsaw Man, so how do you feel about Aki's own devil?