Chainsaw Man Fans are Loving Aki's Anime Spotlight
Chainsaw Man's anime has been revving up the first season of its run so far, and the fans are really into the newest episode for giving Aki the spotlight for the first real time in the anime! The first few episodes of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series have been spent introducing the main members of the cast that we would get to see in action, but it had been largely focused on Denji and Power's situation so far. But for Aki, he has been quietly monitoring the two of them from afar until the newest episode.
Aki Hayakawa has been one of the main pillars of the anime thus far, but the newest episode finally brought him to the action by not only revealing how he fights against the Devils, but for showing off more of his daily life in motion. Showing off just how different he is from the wild antics of Denji and Power through a quiet moment of him getting ready for the morning, fans fell in love with this new look at the mysterious devil hunter's personality.
READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Reveals Aki's Surprise Devil Power | Chainsaw Man Cosplau Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Read on to see what fans are saying about Aki getting the main focus of the newest episode, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Thank You Aki
prevnext
thank you mappa for this very important sequence of aki’s morning routine pic.twitter.com/8o8wO2pQjp— rosie (@asakurakii) November 1, 2022
Just Look at Him!
prevnext
LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/hDClKpvFXQ— hourly aki (@hourly_aki) November 1, 2022
He Blushed!
prevnext
aki blushing was the best thing that ever happened in my life actually pic.twitter.com/MNOvWb1ITN— ly @ CSM SZNN (@wuhwaka) November 1, 2022
Aki Finally Got the Spotlight
prevnext
today’s episode was all just aki let’s be honest pic.twitter.com/phSdm8czxg— jessie (@jacixn) November 1, 2022
Congrats to Chainsaw Man Fans!
prevnext
Congrats to chainsaw man for being the only anime to have Aki pic.twitter.com/gAUOLH7ImP— Daily Chainsaw Man Shots (@CSMperfect) November 2, 2022
Aki Cares!
prevnext
Aki: Says mean things to Denji and orders him to be obedient
Also Aki: Makes cute bunny apples for Denji pic.twitter.com/SQOVorL4ll— Girltaku Podcast (@Girltaku_AT) November 2, 2022
Big Episode for Aki Fans
prevnext
[#chainsawman]: dedicating this episode to aki fans specifically pic.twitter.com/cfnSMM2P8D— ke (@lNVYASHAS) November 2, 2022
MAPPA's Going the Extra Mile
prevnext
Absolutely in love the approach MAPPA is taking to adding original scenes to Chainsaw Man. Not only has it done wonders for building on tension & high octane action in the fights, but they're also going so far as to make Aki, Denji, and Power's home feel more lived in than before pic.twitter.com/JBn8xe6GcN— Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) November 1, 2022
Even Aki Just Doing Chores Was Great
prevnext
The animation of Aki just doing basic chores and making food was so satisfying. #ChainsawMan #チェンソーマン pic.twitter.com/uUKF2wgB31— Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) November 1, 2022
What an Episode for Aki
prev
Aki this episode🤤 #chainsawman pic.twitter.com/gmL5E6NZSj— 👑🌹Queen Kim🌹👑 CW: Naruto (@Saxypenguin) November 1, 2022