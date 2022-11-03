Chainsaw Man Fans are Loving Aki's Anime Spotlight

Chainsaw Man's anime has been revving up the first season of its run so far, and the fans are really into the newest episode for giving Aki the spotlight for the first real time in the anime! The first few episodes of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series have been spent introducing the main members of the cast that we would get to see in action, but it had been largely focused on Denji and Power's situation so far. But for Aki, he has been quietly monitoring the two of them from afar until the newest episode.

Aki Hayakawa has been one of the main pillars of the anime thus far, but the newest episode finally brought him to the action by not only revealing how he fights against the Devils, but for showing off more of his daily life in motion. Showing off just how different he is from the wild antics of Denji and Power through a quiet moment of him getting ready for the morning, fans fell in love with this new look at the mysterious devil hunter's personality.

