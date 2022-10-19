Chainsaw Man Introduces Two Major Players in Newest Episode

Chainsaw Man is now revving up for its debut anime season this Fall, and the newest episode of the series has introduced fans to two of the major players we will get to see in action over the course of the rest of the series, Aki Hayakawa and Power! The first episode of the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was spent focusing on Denji. Highlighting just how rough of a life he's had, it was a surprise to see that becoming a devil at the end of the premiere was actually the start of a much better life for the tragic hero.

Episode 2 of Chainsaw Man's debut season picks up right after Makima recruits Denji for the Public Safety's Devil Hunters, and reveals more of those already working with the organization. It's here Denji meets two members of his squad (which has been revealed to be very unique from the other devil hunting squads), Aki, who will be leading him on missions, and the Fiend, Power, who shares many devil and human qualities like Denji but is a much different entity than he is.

Who are Aki and Power?

Denji’s first days with his new family pic.twitter.com/kEo3GVQOv0 — Daily Chainsaw Man (@CSMperfect) October 19, 2022

Aki and Power are two other members of the Special Division 4 of the Public Safety Devil Extermination Unit. It's explained that Denji and Power are both in this team without really many other options. If Denji denied joining this team he would be marked for death much like any other Devil, and is marked for death anyway while he's out on the field for future missions should he go out of control. Power's in the same boat since she's a Fiend (which is a devil that takes over a corpse), but her high level of rationality means she's useful to the devil hunters.

Denji clearly already has had a rough first impression of Aki upon their first meeting (as Aki tried to get Denji to quit or he'd likely lose his life in a future fight), but Denji quickly accepted Power because he was fond of her chest. Through meeting these two we got to see more sides of Denji as he's not really used to dealing with other people in such a way. Now it's just a matter of seeing how the three of them make their way through the rest of the first season.

How did you like meeting Aki and Power in Chainsaw Man's newest episode? Are you excited to see more of this trio in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!