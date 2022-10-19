Chainsaw Man Sparks Debate Over a Cut Denji Scene

Chainsaw Man is back this week with a new episode, and of course, all eyes are on Denji thanks to its release. After all, the anime's premiere piqued interest across the globe, and episode two promised to pull Denji into the action now that he's merged with the Chainsaw Devil. But right now, well – it seems fans are a bit busy debating a cut scene in episode two featuring the boy.

As you can see below, the conversation began once episode two went live and fans watched as Denji came to Tokyo. After being recruited by Makima, the boy is smitten with the older woman, and he's all too eager to become a Devil Hunter if it gives him regular meals. Along the way, Denji even gets to take a long bath, and it is here fans noticed the cut.

Why would you drop Denji hollering about his union job and paid days off??? It's kinda important? pic.twitter.com/GhrjkYg4ER — RTL3 (@RussellLatshaw) October 18, 2022

What's the Problem?

If you have read the manga, you will know what happens during Denji's bathroom scene. The character is seen singing to himself while rapping on the tub's side to make a beat. He is singing about the joys of his job as it is union and gives him plenty of PTO. However, none of these boons were mentioned in the anime. Denji keeps his mouth shut while bathing, and the scene is not sitting well with fans.

Logically, the cut likely came down due to pacing or recording allotment for Denji's voice actor. Still, these explanations mean little when Chainsaw Man is speaking to an issue near and dear to the anime industry. In the past decade, work conditions in anime have deteriorated significantly, and workers are hardly paid a living wage. Denji's blocked song about his own union-backed PTO has served to remind the world of how anime staffers are treated. And obviously, the debate as to why the dialogue was cut is getting uglier by the second.

Season One So Far

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man now that season one is here? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here: "Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

Chainsaw Man is simulcasting season one right now on Crunchyroll and Hulu. As for the manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto is still working on the series, and chapters can be read online through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man episode? Did you notice this curious cut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.