Chainsaw Man and More Anime to Compete at Annecy

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has been presenting awards to various animated projects since it first began in 1960. Honoring animated series from all over the world, series from Japan, North America, and beyond have all found themselves in the running for awards at the upcoming film festival that is set to take place this June. Chainsaw Man from Studio MAPPA is considered one of the best anime series of 2022, so it should come as no surprise to see the story of Denji make its way into the running.

Despite the success of Chainsaw Man's first season, we have yet to receive confirmation of a second season on the way. While no reason was given for the delay, it might have something to do with the sheer amount of projects that are on Studio MAPPA's plate currently. Aside from working on Attack on Titan's finale, the production house is also working on the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, Vinland Saga's second season, and its new premiere in Hell's Paradise. Clearly, the studio has quite the workload, but we wouldn't be surprised if Denji's return to the small screen was confirmed at some point this year.

Annecy Film Festival Nominees

Agent Elvis – Episode 101: Full Tilt

Artur y Dropski – Me lo puedo quedar

Astronome Gastronome – Au Debut Etait La Creme Fouettee

Baby Bot – Episode 9: Baby Bot Knows Bees

Big Nate – Episode 101: The Legend of Gunting

Boys Boys Boys – Tristan

Chainsaw Man – Episode 01

Chiquifantastica – Episodio 3

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared – Episode 03

Edmond et Lucy – LAdie a Perlimpinpin

El Show Del Dr. Gecko – Sex Gender

Gegone, in The Museum – Eufyros

Hideous Henk – Episode 03

Karate Mouton – Super Croquette

La Colline Aux Cailloux

Liv & Bell – Hearty Soup of Fruitful Forest?

Lloyd of The Flies – The Wasp Sting

Mech Cadets – Underdogs

Oni: Thunder God's Tale – Episode 104: The Demon Moon Rises

Samuel – Episode 01

Scavengers Reign – The Wall

Shape Island – Episode 01

Sr. Passageiro – Episode 01

Szmatkowe krolestwo – Zabi Krolewicz

The Sandman – A Dream of a Thousand Cats

The Sound Collector – Panning For Sound

Tufo

Your Pretty Face is Going To Hell – The Cartoon

Via Annecy