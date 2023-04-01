Chainsaw Man's Falling Devil Might be The Best Villain of The Series

The Primordial Fears are coming to wreak havoc on humanity in the pages of Chainsaw Man's manga. While the second season of the anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, the shonen series is continuing to follow Denji's story in a dynamic new way. With a new protagonist jumping on board in the form of Asa Mikata, aka the new War Devil, the Falling Devil might very well be the strongest devil she's fought yet and might take the crown for the best villain of the series to date.

Warning. If you aren't caught up on the latest chapters of Chainsaw Man's manga, be forewarned that we will be going over spoilers that won't be hitting the anime for quite some time. Right off the bat, there hasn't been an antagonist that looks quite as creepy as the Falling Devil, and considering the roster of monsters that sprang from the mind of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto so far, that's saying something. Using the body parts of its victims, the Falling Devil is able to create the aesthetic of a twisted chef, using its multiple limbs to hold up its head which is crying tears of blood and not having a neck to speak of.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Despite the Devil's horrific look, the true terror of the Falling Devil comes from the breadth of its power. With each devil having its strength dictated by how much humanity fears the concept from which it is based, it would seem that "Falling" gives this Primordial Fear a serious leg-up in the power department. With numerous humans deciding to take their own lives in its presence, many of which find themselves leaping to their deaths from wild heights, Asa is able to dodge this fate thanks to the War Devil inside her.

In fighting the Falling Devil, we learn more about Asa's tragic past and how dark the world truly is when a good number of innocent citizens die as a result of devil attacks. It's an attack on two different fronts, and the Falling Devil's perchance to play with her "food" as a chef gives way to an ever-bigger devil that is apparently chowing down on her efforts. From the amount of fan art that is being created of the Falling Devil by the Chainsaw Man community, it's safe to say that the disturbing new villain is a hit.