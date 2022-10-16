Chainsaw Man Shares First-Look at Episode 2

Chainsaw Man is finally here, and season one is drumming up buzz wherever it airs. From Japan to England and beyond, the anime is a bonafide hit at just one episode in. Of course, it will not be long until episode two goes live, and we have been given our first look at the release ahead of time.

As you can see below, the first still of Chainsaw Man episode two have gone live, and it focuses on Denji as always. The boy seems to be handling the trauma of episode one alright based on this still, but Denji could be keeping his emotions on lock. And of course, the guy isn't going to be caught slacking when Makima is around.

OFFICIAL : CHAINSAWMAN EPISODE-2

TITLE ~ ARRIVAL IN TOKYO (東京到着) pic.twitter.com/elRdTychXc — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 16, 2022

What to Expect From Episode 2

As for what episode two will have in store, we do know Chainsaw Man will title the release "Arrival in Tokyo". This name should be familiar to manga readers, of course. The title is taken straight from Tatsuki Fujimoto's third chapter, and readers know some major characters will come around as such.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos | Chainsaw Man Cosplay Introduces Chainsaw Woman | Chainsaw Man's Premiere Earns Hilarious Response from U.S. Government

After all, Chainsaw Man has really only introduced Denji and Pochita at this time. Makima has had more scenes than anyone else, and soon, she will become a full-blown figure in the series. When this week's episode goes live, fans can expect characters like Aki to make their debut. And of course, their bonds with Makima will make the series all the more interesting moving forward.

If you need to catch up on Chainsaw Man, the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll exclusively right now. Episode one is available to watch ASAP, and new episodes drop each Tuesday in time with their Japanese premiere.

What do you think about this next episode of Chainsaw Man? Are you enjoying the series' anime so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.