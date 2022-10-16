Chainsaw Man Collabs With Spy x Family In Special Promos

It is no secret that manga sales are bigger than ever, and the industry is growing by the day. As fans across the world search for their go-to manga, some titles reign supreme whether we're talking One Piece or My Hero Academia. Of course, some of the latest titles toppling sales are Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family thanks to their anime series. And now, the two titles have teamed up for a special promo.

As you can see below, the two franchises came together following their season premieres. Chainsaw Man dropped its very first episode this month while Spy x Family returned with season one following a midseason finale in the spring. Of course, both shows are doing right by fans, and so it was only a matter of time before Spy x Family turned Anya into a Denji fan.

Spy × Family & Chainsawman Collab Ad

Anya is Spy Devil,Loid is Study Devil and Yor is Cooking Devil

Last panel is Anya saying Pochita is Cute #SPY_FAMILY #Chainsawman pic.twitter.com/sHsX19XxCe — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 15, 2022

The Crossover Continued

As you can see above, the promo is a simple one, and it shows Anya geeking over Chainsaw Man in her own way. For one, she dubs herself the Spy Devil while Loid becomes the Study Devil. As for her mom, poor Yor is dubbed the Cooking Devil, and the final promo leaves Anya's pup Bond in a fit of jealousy. After all, she is shown cooing over Pochita since the dog is so cute, and Bond is left with zero pets on his end.

Obviously, this promo is pretty adorable even if Anya is a bit young to be binging Chainsaw Man. The anime's first episode proved it is bloody at best, and its action is more intense than anything in Anya's Bondman anime. Still, the girl knows what she likes, so it seems Chainsaw Man is about to become a staple in the Forger household.

What do you think of these cute crossovers? Did you ever think Anya would turn into a Chainsaw Man fan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.