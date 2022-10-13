Chainsaw Man's Premiere Earns Hilarious Response from U.S. Government

After a long wait, the fall anime season is here, and it has already brought out some of this year's biggest hits. From Spy x Family to Blue Lock and more, all eyes are on the industry right now, and a number of fans are keeping tabs on Chainsaw Man. The series is one of the biggest to drop this month, and its premiere was so big that a U.S. government agency had to comment on the release.

As you can see below, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission got in on the action as Chainsaw Man's anime began trending across the globe. In a tweet thread, the agency addressed the premiere with some spot-on posts before delving into the actual dangers of chainsaws.

Man made of chainsaws. Hm. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

"Man made of chainsaws. Hm," the agency's office Twitter posted. "There's a chainsaw dog? Seems like this calls. For some chainsaw safety tips. Note: If you yourself are a chainsaw, tips may not apply."

The Real Dangers of Chainsaw Man

Clearly, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is on top of all things chainsaws, and that includes one of television's biggest shows. According to the agency, there were over 21,000 injuries related to chainsaws in the United States in the last year. These wounds were located everywhere from hands to legs and even eyes. So even in the real world, chainsaws are not something to mess with.

Of course, Chainsaw Man takes danger to a new level, and episode one proved as much. There is no denying real chainsaws are dangerous, but Denji is able to cleave through foes like butter with his blades. That doesn't even include his enhanced speed and strength courtesy of Pochita. So while chainsaws can certainly kill, Chainsaw Man takes their danger level and ramps it up a few dozen notches.

What to Know About Chainsaw Man

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man now that its anime is live? You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this wild Chainsaw Man reaction? Have you checked out the anime's first episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.