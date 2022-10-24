Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.

As you can see below, Instagram users syu803 and zealxv decided it was time to bring the high school doubles to life. To the left, Asa Mitaka can be seen in her usual uniform with red-rimmed eyes, and the War Devil is twinning to the right.

Who Are These Newcomers?

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you will not know who these two girls are. Asa only joined the series when part two debuted, after all. So no, you will not see these two appear in season one of Chainsaw Man unless a super-sneaky cameo is added.

As for Asa, the girl is a girl high schooler who holds a secret grudge against Devils in a world where they are becoming accepted. Her hatred only grows after an incident with one kills Asa, but the War Devil keeps the girl alive. By taking Asa as its host, the War Devil begins sharing a body with the high schooler, and the Devil has one goal in mind. They want to destroy Chainsaw Man, but first, they must figure out the vigilante's true identity.

If you want to catch up on the Chainsaw Man manga, you can find it on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The series is also putting out new episodes weekly thanks to Studio MAPPA. Episodes can be found on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Tuesday.

What do you make of this take on Chainsaw Man's newest leads? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.