Chainsaw Man Director Inks Special Power Poster

Chainsaw Man is now making its way through its debut anime run this Fall, and the director behind the anime is celebrating the second episode of the series with a special new poster highlighting one of its big new additions, Power! The first episode of the new anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series introduced fans to its tragic hero at the center of it all, Denji, but he is only one of the many fan favorite faces we will get to see in action with the rest of the anime. That includes some of the new favorites we got to meet in the newest episode.

Chainsaw Man Episode 2 introduced two other members of Denji's new Devil Hunting team, Aki Hayakawa and Power. These two are some pretty huge fan favorites from fans of the original manga, and that's especially true for Power. She's been one of the characters fans have been especially excited to see in action heading into the full release of the anime, and that seems to be true of the staff as well. Director behind the series, Ryu Nakayama, celebrated Power's debut in the episode with some special art with fans on Twitter! Check it out below:

Who is Power?

Episode 2 introduced Power to the anime as a member of the Special Division 4 team in the larger Public Safety Devil Extermination organization. Like Denji, she's a being caught in between worlds as she is a devil who has since become a Fiend by taking over a human corpse. But unlike the devils and fiends we have seen in action in the first episodes, she's been teased to have more of a rationality that makes her a useful weapon to the devil hunters. But also like Denji, she could be killed if things go South.

Power is thus tasked with being Denji's main partner in the newest episode as the two come across a new devil, and it's teased that she's got plenty of "power" at her disposal when she wields her blood like a hammer. Now it's just a matter of seeing how she will get along with Denji, and whether or not the two of them will be a good devil hunting team as the anime's debut continues.

