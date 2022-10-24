Chainsaw Man Cosplay Goes Viral With Working Chainsaw

Chainsaw Man is now taking over the world with its anime debut running this Fall, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral for somehow getting a working chainsaw into Denji's devil form! The first few episodes of the anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has introduced fans all over to its interesting main hero, Denji. Unlike most of the young fighters we see from Shueisha's various Jump projects, Denji had a terrible life before ending up fused to his only friend, a devil dog he named Pochita. Now he works as the Chainsaw Man for the hopes of a better life.

As of this writing, the anime has yet to throw Denji into his first bloody fight as the full Chainsaw Man that fans have seen at the core of Fujimoto's manga series, but he's been seen in the opening and other promotional materials. With literal chainsaws tearing through his head and body cutting through, it makes for quite the intriguing visual. Now artist @strblz on TikTok has taken this to the next level for having a Chainsaw Man cosplay featuring a revving chainsaw blade. Hopefully it's not as painful or dangerous! check it out:

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is now making its way through its debut season this Fall, and will be running for 12 episodes for its first order (with a new ending theme accompanying each episode). You can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll, and as for what to expect, they hype the series as such, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as 'Chainsaw Man'--a man with a devil's heart."

Directed by Ryu Nakayama for studio MAPPA, Chainsaw Man features Hiroshi Seko handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, and the main cast for the series includes Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, Fairouz Ai as Power, Shiori Izawa as Pochita, and many more that will reveal themselves over the course of this now airing first season.

How have you liked Chainsaw Man's anime so far? What are you hoping to see in this first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!