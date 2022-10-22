Where Will Chainsaw Man Season One End?

Chainsaw Man might run away with the title of "biggest new anime of 2022," and with two episodes already released, fans have fallen in love with Denji and his fellow devil hunters. The first season from Studio MAPPA, the same production house responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan's final season, has been revealed to have around twelve episodes in total, around half what many other first seasons have when it comes to total installments. Based on the original manga, we think we have a good idea of where season one will end.

So far, in Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, we've seen Denji's tragic backstory result in the Shonen protagonist merging with his best friend Pochita, who just so happened to be the Chainsaw Devil. With wild new abilities at his disposal, he is found by the mysterious Makima, an agent for the government's branch of devil hunters, and is given the choice of continuing to fight devils as a hero or falling as one of the supernatural creatures. With the second installment introducing fans to the human Aki and the Fiend known as Power, Denji's life has become a little more complicated.

Here There Be Spoilers

Most likely, Chainsaw Man's first season, based on the stories from the manga from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, will wrap with the arc featuring a new character named Reze as a part of a storyline focused on the Bomb Devil and Denji's war with the creature. This battle would be the perfect place for season one to end over the course of twelve episodes, with the battle between the Chainsaw Man and the Bomb Devil causing some serious property damage and wild carnage to boot.

Considering the level of animation that Chainsaw Man has, along with the countless other projects that MAPPA is working on, it doesn't come as a big surprise that this first season has fewer episodes than many other series, though should it come to a close by focusing on the Bomb Devil battle, it will be one of the biggest season finales in anime history.

Do you think Chainsaw Man's first season will end with the fight against the Bomb Devil? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.