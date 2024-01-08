Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Turns Yoru Into a Cover Girl

Chainsaw Man has done a lot right in its time, and the manga's second half reminded everyone of this with Yoru. After a brief break, the hit manga returned to print with Denji on hand, and it didn't take long for Asa to go live. The protagonist now runs Chainsaw Man with the manga's titular hero, and Asa has become a quick favorite with readers. So of course, all eyes are on Purin these days as the cosplayer dropped a viral take on Asa (and Yoru) recently.

Taking to Instagram, the anime cosplayer posted their version of Yoru for the world to see. As you can see below, the user aka_purin recreated Yoru's cover debut, and the Chainsaw Man tribute is second to none.

Of course, this take on Yoru is pretty sick, and it shows just how unassuming the devil can be. After all, Yoru is known best as the War Devil, and they've taken over the body of Asa. Much like Denji's bond with Pochita, Asa and Yoru found common ground with one another in Chainsaw Man. While Yoru was more forceful in possessing Asa, the latter is able to live somewhat freely whenever Yoru is in the backseat. But when the War Devil is present, well – Yoru makes Asa downright horrifying.

If you are not familiar with Yoru, the Chainsaw Man manga is far from done with the devil. You can read the series on the Shonen Jump app or through Manga Plus. So for more information on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this take on Chainsaw Man's Yoru? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!