Chainsaw Man Announces New Movie for Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man really took over the world with its big anime debut a couple of years ago, and now that's gearing up to continue with a new movie officially announced to now be in the works! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a huge hit with fans on its own before an anime adaptation was even announced, and that anticipation for its premiere made it the most looked forward to new anime of 2022 overall. The first season of the series really hit that high mark fans had set, and now there's an even bigger amount of excitement over what could be coming next.

Although the first season of the series had come to an end with 12 episodes under its belt, fans of the manga are well enough aware that there's plenty more to take on from Fujimoto's original series. After quite a bit of waiting following the end of the first season, an official continuation has now been confirmed to be in the works. But it's going to be a major surprise as the anime will be continuing with a new movie rather than a second season as many fans might have expected. Check out the announcement trailer for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc below.

What to Know for the Chainsaw Man Movie

Unfortunately there are few details about what to expect from or when to expect the Chainsaw Man movie as of this initial announcement, but the Bomb Girl arc runs from Chapters 40 through 52 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series. If you thought the fights and characters introduced in this first season were memorable, things will be getting much wilder from this point on as Denji begins to cross paths with all sorts of new Devils, Fiends, and those who work together with them.

If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's first season to get ready for the new movie, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

