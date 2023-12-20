Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases a Bloody Devil's Return

There is no denying the fact that Chainsaw Man has been put through the wringer. Time and again, Denji has found himself in dire straits for one reason or another. From hunger to homelessness and grief, we've seen Chainsaw Man go through it all. Now, the character is prepping a bloody comeback, and Chainsaw Man chapter 151 sets the scene with a terrifying cliffhanger.

The whole thing came to life this week as Chainsaw Man returned to print. Under the guidance of Tatsuki Fujimoto, fans watched as Denji and Nayuta wrestled with a major blow. The Hybrid Devils struck against the pair by burning down their apartment with their pets inside. Denji is left stunned by the ordeal, but things go from bad to worse when he's goaded by Barem.

When the Flamethrower Devil puts his hands on Nayuta, all bets were off. Chainsaw Man chapter 151 ends with the Hybrid Devils coaxing Denji to unleash his true power. A brief flashback with Denji and Pochita follows before the grand finale comes through. After a long wait, this Chainsaw Man update brings Denji's devil back to life. Even Nayuta is terrified of the return as she can only watch a crazed Denji laugh as he embraces his Chainsaw Man transformation. So if we had to guess, the Hybrid Devils are about to learn a hard, bloody lesson.

If you are not caught up on the whole Chainsaw Man series yet, no sweat! The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app, and the Chainsaw Man anime is streaming on Crunchyroll. Not long ago, MAPPA Studios announced the anime is slated to drop a movie next year featuring Reze. So for those wanting to know more about the hit story, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

