Chainsaw Man Director Kickstarts New Studio, Andraft

Ryu Nakayama, the director behind Chainsaw Man and many more anime projects, has formed his own anime studio, Andraft! Nakayama's work might be most well known with Chainsaw Man, but the director has been involved with a number of notable anime projects through his career such as The Rising of the Shield Hero, One-Punch Man, Black Clover, and many more in different capacities. Now the talent is moving forward in a new direction in the future with the founding of a brand new studio, Andraft, with the intention of taking on "various challenges without being bound by existing concepts."

It turns out this new studio has already helped to produce one of their first animated works with the release of a new collaboration promo for VSPO x Vanguard, which showcases over a minute worth of different types of animation for the various characters seen throughout. It's yet to be revealed what project Nakayama's new studio will be tackling in the future, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on considering the quality of Nakayama's direction for Chainsaw Man and other anime in the past.

Andraft teases its new studio as such with its initial announcement and call for new recruits, "Andraft Inc. is a creative unit founded in 2023 by director, producer and animator Ryu Nakayama. We want to establish an environment where we can continue to take on various challenges without being bound by existing concepts and maintain that impetus for as long as possible. To bring even freer expression to more people in the time to come, so that we can enjoy it together. As a place where you can truly face your creativity."

As for the Chainsaw Man anime, it's moving forward with a new movie tackling the Reze Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series. It's yet to be announced when the new movie will make its way to theaters, but you can currently find the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up with one of the biggest anime releases of the last few years.

