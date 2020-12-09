Chainsaw Man Trends After a Big Anime Rumor Surfaces

Chainsaw Man has the manga fandom in a tizzy these days as the series seems to be coming to a close. Shonen Jump confirmed the manga has put in its notice as its finale will take place in its next chapter. As you can guess, fans aren't loving the news as Chainsaw Man has become a cult hit in the past year. However, a new rumor has prompted the series to trend after fans were informed of a big surprise.

According to a surfaced report, it seems like Chainsaw Man is getting an anime, and it will be overseen by MAPPA. The information has been spread across Twitter by several well-known anime personalities like WSJ_manga. As of right now, no announcement has been made official, but this latest report has fans freaking out.

(Photo: Kodansha)

You can check out just a few of the freakouts in the slides below. The news of Chainsaw Man living on in animated form is enough to cheer up fans. The fact that MAPPA is expected to produce the series only makes things that much more exciting. After all, the studio has quite a hot streak going on where anime is concerned. MAPPA worked on The God of High School earlier this year, and it produces both Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. It goes without saying those shows were all hits, so fans are crossing their fingers with this report. If it ends up being true, then MAPPA has secured itself a very special place in the hearts of fans.

