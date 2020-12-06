Chainsaw Man to End Next Week with Major Announcement

✖

Chainsaw Man has been a wild ride since day one, and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto relished in the madness the manga delved into. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and it seems that time has come for Chainsaw Man. The most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the series is ending, and it will go out in a matter of days with a surprise attached.

After lots of rumors on the topic, Chainsaw Man confirmed the worst when it was announced today it is ending. The manga will debut its final chapter on December 14 after a successful run. You can catch up on the series as of whole through Viz Media right now as the publisher's digital vault has all of Chainsaw Man ready to read.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The manga might be ending soon, but fans are still holding out hope there's more to come from Chainsaw Man. After all, a major announcement will accompany the manga's final chapter next week. No official word has been given on what's next for the franchise. But if fans get their wish, an anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man will be announced shortly or perhaps a sequel...!

If you have yet to check out the series, you should know Fujimoto's chaotic series is a jarring one. You can read up on Chainsaw Man's official synopsis down below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man — Chainsaw Man!"

