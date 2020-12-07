Chainsaw Man Reveals Makima's Brutal Fate

✖

Chainsaw Man's newest chapter has revealed Makima's brutal fate. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine confirmed fans' worst fears when it announced that Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series will be coming to an end with the next chapter of the series. With many of the major recent developments in the series, this makes quite a lot of sense as Denji and Makima have been embroiled in the battle fans have been waiting the entire series for as they have gone all out in their attempt to take the other down. With this now confirmed to be their final fight, Makima's fate has been confirmed as well.

The newest chapter of the series brings the final fight between Makima and Denji to an end, and given Makima's ability to keep restoring herself despite how much damage is done to her body Denji had to really think outside of the box in order to truly defeat her. It's here that he reveals his brutal plan to cook and eat her flesh.

Chapter 96 of the series sees Makima reflect on her "victory" from the previous chapter that saw her rip out Pochita from Denji's heart. But as the chapter begins, it was revealed that this was a major swerve as Denji had tricked her by hiding among her suited guards while using the last remnants of Power's blood to keep both of his bodies active. With Makima finally letting her guard down, Denji was able to deal a crippling blow.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Makima terribly injured, Denji knows that this won't be enough to kill her (given that she's come back from far worse) so he enacts his final, brutal plan. He reveals that he came up with the dangerous idea to chop up her body, cook her, and then eat her as a way to finally defeat her once and for all. As the penultimate chapter of the series comes to an end, Denji quietly sits inside of his home as he prepares to eat her as a way to bear her sins.

With Denji taking Makima into his body, he's getting a twisted version of his dream to become one with her. Fulfilling the base desires for his hunger and sensuality that has been driving him since the beginning of the series, this seems like Makima will truly be defeated with this once and for all.

But what do you think? Do you think this method will succeed in killing Makima? Did you expect Denji to eat his greatest love and biggest foe at the end of the series?