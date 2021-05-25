Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life with a Massive Plush

✖

Chainsaw Man has become a big name in the manga community, and all eyes are on the series as its anime gets underway behind the scenes. With the manga selling out all over, companies are now working to put out merch for the series, and it seems one of the most cuddly pieces will go live in Japan shortly.

The update came through Twitter as Chainsaw Man confirmed it is making a giant plush of Pochita. The huge toy will be made available to fans this week if they are in Japan, but you will only be able to find them in a specific place.

According to the report, Lian Q Labo and Tamaki Co. will be distributing this giant plush on May 26. The figure will be made available at various amusement parks and arcades around. Japan. This means you will have to win the plush in most cases. That is unless you have a connection at a park who can snag you the Chainsaw Man plush for cash.

The toy will come in two styles as one will have Pochita panting with his tongue out. Everything from the dog to the chainsaw blade will be made of fabric, so you don't have to worry about any devastating injuries from this pup. Tatsuki Fujimoto has shown what kind of gore Pochita is capable of, but this plush will not follow in those footsteps.

For anyone who does not know Pochita, well - you best introduce yourself to the dog. He is a major part of Chainsaw Man as you may have guessed, so you can read the series now through Viz Media. The story's official synopsis can be found below:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous—Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this adorable plush? Are you full up on Chainsaw Man merchandise or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Crunchyroll