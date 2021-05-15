Chainsaw Man Cosplay Perfectly Captures The Insanity of Denji

✖

Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular manga series being released today, following the twisted tale of the young man Denji as he finds himself fused with his devil dog in Pochita, and one cosplayer created a costume that is so on point that it went viral. While the manga will be receiving an anime adaptation thanks to the creative minds of Studio MAPPA, the release date for this long-awaited first season has yet to be revealed, though there are plenty of anime fans that have been waiting for quite some time to see Denji and his friends hit the small screen.

Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto and hitting the scene in 2018, the manga drops readers into a world that sees humans making pacts with "devil", supernatural beasts that are able to give men and women superpowers at high costs to the citizens who decide to undergo the deal. Denji, a young hitman for the mafia, finds himself trying to make a living while stuck in poverty, joined by his only friend in Pochita, a dog that happens to hold the power of the Chainsaw Devil. During a bloody adventure, Denji's life is saved by his dog fusing with him and transforming him into one of the most powerful devils the world has ever seen.

Twitter User Artboi shared this Cosplay that was so impressive that it went viral online, capturing the insane blend of the mundane and insane with Denji in his full-blown Chainsaw Man form as he cuts through devils and attempts to find a way to live a quiet life:

I cosplayed ChainsawMan from.....ChainsawMan pic.twitter.com/TcFY1JWeCr — artb0i(he/him) COMMISSIONS CLOSED (@artb0i) May 12, 2021

Chainsaw Man might not have an anime series for fans to watch at present, but that hasn't stopped the manga from being one of the most successful manga, hitting the top of the charts recently when it comes to the highest-selling series in the West. Needless to say, with MAPPA having delivered successful seasons to the likes of Attack On Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, the upcoming anime adaptation appears to be in good hands and is sure to bolster manga sales.

What do you think this insanely realistic take on Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of devils.