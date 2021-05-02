Chainsaw Man Drums Up Hype With New Popularity Poll

✖

Chainsaw Man has drummed up all sorts of hype with the results of a new popularity poll for the series! As the second popularity poll for the manga overall, this newest popularity poll hits a lot differently considering this one is well after the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series came to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Teased through a new update that had fans excited about what this new series could be, this popularity poll calculated all sorts of votes in Japan to deliver the surprising final results.

Starting back in March, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump started cataloging over 620,000 votes from fans choosing their favorite characters in the series overall, Chainsaw Man has revealed the top ten list of characters that fans had chosen as their favorites. While main characters Denji, Power, and Makima rank near the top, the real winner just might surprise.

Here's the breakdown of top ten favorite characters (as selected by fans) as revealed on Shueisha's official website for the series:

Aki Hayakawa Makima Power Denji Reze Hirofumi Yoshida Angel Himeno Pochita Kobeni Higashiyama

Chainsaw Man's run might be over in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but that's far from the end of Tatsuki Fujimoto's franchise. The series will be returning for a Part 2 of its run in a completely different magazine, and while there is very little known about what we can expect from this new entry for the series, it has been confirmed that it will focus on Denji's life balancing schoolwork with his duty as the Chainsaw Man.

That's nowhere near all, however, as Chainsaw Man will also be making its official anime debut soon. The release date has yet to be set for the new anime just yet, but it's been confirmed that we will be getting our very first look at this new anime later this Summer during a special event for Studio MAPPA's tenth anniversary.

