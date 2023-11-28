Viral Chainsaw Man Art Pitches Yoru's Anime Debut

Chainsaw Man needs little introduction at this point. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the series to life in December 2018, and it did not take long for the manga to take off. With an anime under its belt at last, all eyes are on Chainsaw Man's future as season two has yet to be announced. Now, one fan has taken the anime into their own hands, and they've posted a viral take on Yoru's anime debut.

If you are familiar with Chainsaw Man, the Yoru should be a familiar name. The character debuted as a protagonist in Chainsaw Man part two, and they are now a major player in the series. Yoru, otherwise known as the War Devil, is one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse with the Control Devil. After their debut in Chainsaw Man, Yoru kicks off part two by joining the body of Asa Mitaka, and the newfound hybrid has undergone a lot since.

As you can see above, the artist Muhammad D. Setiawan (shiredora_) hit up social media with their take on Yoru. The fan-art mimics the style of Chainsaw Man season one, and it goes without saying the look is impressive. Yoru's scars and firm stare are impossible to overlook here. So if you ever wondered how Yoru would look on the small screen, well – here you go!

Of course, the Chainsaw Man anime has a long way to go before Yoru shows up. The show's first season dealt with Katana Man, but Chainsaw Man season two is slated to tackle the Bomb Devil. Denji has a lot more to deal with before he meets Asa and Yoru on screen, but that is hardly the case in the manga. Chainsaw Man is well ahead of the anime, so you can binge Fujimoto's hit series on Manga Plus. For more information on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this take on Chainsaw Man's future...?