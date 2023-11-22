Chainsaw Man Teases Denji's True Feelings for Asa

Chainsaw Man has put Denji through the wringer time and again. From birth, it seems the boy has been destined for pain, but Denji is doing his best to circumvent that fate. After becoming Chainsaw Man, Denji's life has been thrown into pure chaos, and some of its insanity has involved romance. So of course, it was just a matter of time before Denji began opening up about his feelings for his latest love interest, Asa.

The update came this week in Chainsaw Man chapter 149. This week, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto leveled with Denji as he and Nayuta discussed the pros and cons of humanity. With the world against Chainsaw Man, Denji's path has never been more unsure. This truth led Nayuta to suggest the pair work as devils, but the thought of Asa Mitaka kept Denji from swapping sides.

"I've kissed a bunch of times up until now, and it always went horribly wrong. That kiss with Asa was the one time I didn't get hurt," the boy admitted. In the manga, Denji's face is unusually vulnerable as he admits this, but it does not last long. When Nayuta asks who he likes better, the Control Devil reincarnate is picked quickly, but Denji did admit to liking Asa somewhat.

As most know, being a teenager is hard, and love is complicated no matter what age you are. In the past, Denji has been used and abused by his love interests. From Makima to Reze and even Himeno, Denji hasn't had the best luck with love. Asa seems to mark a major shift in Denji's love life even if the boy is not sure how to voice his feelings. But for now, well – it seems Denji is fine leading his life with Nayuta as he tries to prevent the Death Devil from taking over the Earth.

If you are not caught up with the Chainsaw Man manga, the series can be read over on the Shonen Jump app. For more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man update? Do you think Denji's love life is in for an overhaul?