Chainsaw Man And Berserk Cosplay Teams Up Denji And Guts

It's hard to dispute that two of the bloodiest anime franchises are Chainsaw Man and Berserk. While the stars of the series, Denji and Guts, could not be more different when it comes to their respective personalities, both have shed a fair amount of demon blood in their series. With both series and their protagonists remaining quite popular in the anime medium, cosplayers are continuing to bring the Chainsaw Devil and the wielder of the Berserker armor to life using some spot-on cosplay.

There has never been an official crossover between the worlds of Chainsaw Man and Berserk, though the main characters would fit in well in one another's worlds. In Chainsaw Man, the world is plagued by devils that receive their power thanks to humanity itself, as each devil is based on a concept, animal, and more wherein the more said idea is feared, the stronger the devils become. In Berserk, the demonic world is ruled by the Godhand, a gaggle of all-powerful devils that transform humans into their underlings known as the Apostles. While Chainsaw Man has dark subject matter, it makes sure to inject a steady string of humor, which is something that is different from Guts and the Band of the Hawk as humor is few and far between in its pages.

Berserk x Chainsaw Man: Guts x Denji

The anime cosplayers not only took on the appearances of Denji and Guts, but did so by showing off the most powerful forms of the bloody anime stars. While it has yet to appear in the anime adaptation, Denji's ultimate form made quite the splash in the Chainsaw Man manga. Leveraging the Berserker armor to his advantage, Guts was able to become a beast far scarier than the demons he hunts in Berserk.

Both Berserk and Chainsaw Man remain in anime limbo, as the former has yet to confirm if it will return to the small screen and Denji's anime adventures have yet to be confirmed for a season two. Both brutal anime stories have plenty of stories that have yet to be adapted to anime, so fans might have a lot to look forward to when it comes to anime devil hunting.

Who would win in a fight between Guts and Denji? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of the Band of the Hawk and the Public Safety Devil Hunters.