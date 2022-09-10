Chainsaw Man Fan Awaits Bucky's Return Via Anime Crossover

Chainsaw Man has become a fan favorite manga running in Weekly Shonen Jump, with the second chapter taking the opportunity to follow a new protagonist in the War Devil, Asa Mitaka. The young high schooler is attempting to destroy Denji, the Chainsaw Devil, for reasons that have yet to be revealed, but a fan-favorite character that arrived via the new storyline was the Chicken Devil, aka Bucky. Now, one fan has taken it upon themselves to place the headless chicken into countless anime franchises until he returns to Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterpiece.

Bucky met quite the unfortunate end in the first chapter of Chainsaw Man's second half, being presented as the class pet for the student body of which Asa was a part of. Mitaka believed she was responsible for the death of the Chicken Devil but discovered that it was due to one of her classmates, who made a contract with a devil of her own, setting the stage for Asa's arrangement with the War Devil.

Do you think we'll see the Chicken Devil return from the grave in the future chapters of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.