Chainsaw Man's War Devil Gets Major Upgrade

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation remains in a state of limbo, as Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm if a second season is in the works. Luckily, for those who are itching to continue Denji's adventures as the Chainsaw Devil, the manga has continued to go strong with its latest chapters. Introducing some unique threats to Denji's life in its pages, the manga has also brought a second protagonist into play with Asa Mitaka, the War Devil. Thanks to a new wild plan put into motion, Asa has been given a serious upgrade.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 147, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. As manga readers know, Chainsaw Man has been setting the stage for a unique plan put into motion by Famine. The member of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse is attempting to stop the apocalypse that will be caused by the Death Devil, and to do so, has been bolstering humanity's fear in both the War and Chainsaw Devils. Thanks to the carnage wrought by the Chainsaw Man Church, Asa Mitaka has seen a serious upgrade when it comes to her devilish abilities.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man: War Devil Power Boost

As those familiar with the world of Chainsaw Man know, the more that a concept is feared, the stronger the devil associated with said concept becomes. In the case of Asa Mitaka, the War Devil found itself at a loss when Denji hit the scene since the Chainsaw Devil was helping to alleviate fears of war. Now that both Asa and Denji are more feared in the general public, the War Devil's powers are increasing and this couldn't happen at a better time as Mitaka is taking on Yoshida of the Public Safety Commission.

The effects of Famine's plan have allowed Asa to create weapons without even touching an object, which is a major upgrade from how her powers worked previously. As she transforms her living quarters into a new sword, Mitaka is thrilled with the new boost in power, "We turned it into a weapon without even touching?! Yes! Incredible! Our power is increasing!" Looking at the carnage that is taking place outside her home, the War Devil is thrilled that humanity is once again fearful of war.

What upgrades do you think we'll see Denji receive in a similar vein to Asa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.