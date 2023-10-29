Chainsaw Man Comes to Life With IRL Pochita Tool

Chainsaw Man fans are currently waiting on the anime to rev up with Season 2 someday, but one fan is revving up in a whole different kind of fan by turning Pochita into a real working chainsaw! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man franchise has exploded in the last few years as following an already massive following for the manga, the anime adaptation for the series took that popularity to a whole new level with the first season. There has yet to be any word on when the anime will come back with new episodes or other projects, so fans are taking things into their own hands.

Chainsaw Man's Pochita has become a pretty recognizable mascot around the world as despite how little time Denji's devil dog is actually seen in the series itself, it's become one of the cute standouts fans love to celebrate all this time later. Now Pochita has gone to a whole new level as artist JAIRUS OF ALL on YouTube has turned Pochita into a real working chainsaw that's good enough to cut down some trees and likely some demonic foes. Check it out:

