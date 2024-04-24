Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases Yoru's Throwdown With Denji

Manga Artist Tatsuki Fujimoto took a big risk when it came to deciding to have Denji share the spotlight with the War Devil Asa Mitaka, aka Yoru. Following the mind-bending events of the first part of the Chainsaw Devil's story, the world has only grown more unbelievable and brutal with each passing installment. One of the biggest battles that has been teased in the series as of late has been a clash featuring the Chainsaw Devil and the War Devil, and it seems like that fight might be right around the corner.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 163, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Asa and Famine did the impossible, not only freeing Denji from the clutches of the Japanese government, but getting some major back-up in the form of the Katana Devil and other supernatural human devil hybrids. Of course, there isn't exactly much love lost between the Chainsaw Devil and some of his rescuers, especially with the likes of the Katana Man. Getting revenge against Denji for the "contest" he had with Aki at the end of the first season, "Samurai Sword" doesn't want to wait for him to transform to re-ignite their conflict.

(Photo: Shueisha)

War Vs Chainsaw: Place Your Bets

When it comes to Yoru, the War Devil originally bonded with Asa for the sole purpose of getting revenge on Denji. Thanks to Denji's efforts as the Chainsaw Man, the world came to not fear war nearly as much, having a direct effect on Yoru's overall power level. While the pair have been uneasy allies in fighting against the government and various devils, it seems the truce is a brief one.

Angry as the Katana Man for striking Denji, Yoru wastes little time in demanding that the teenager takes on his devilish form. Now that the two are stronger thanks to Famine's machinations in preparation of the Death Devil, it will be interesting to see who would come out on top. With so many enemies still out there, this skirmish better be a quick one for humanity's sake.

Who do you think is the current strongest devil in Chainsaw Man? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Chainsaw Devil and hit me up directly when it comes to all things comics, anime, and the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto.