Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Leaves Yoshida In a Tight Spot

Yoshida has been front and center in the latest phase of Denji and Asa Mitaka's lives in Chainsaw Man's manga. While the devil hunter didn't have much of a role in the anime adaptation, the manga character who struck a bargain with the Octopus Devil has found himself in quite the predicament. Yoshida has been drifting toward anti-hero status in the bloody shonen manga, and now has a big new problem on his hands thanks to the plan from Famine and the growing power of the Chainsaw Man Church.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 148, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. For those who might not be familiar with the current events of Chainsaw Man's manga, the Death Devil is coming. Since devils are able to gain more power based on how much humanity fears them and/or their concepts that birthed them, death makes for quite the powerful foe as a result. Fearing that the Death Devil would eliminate humanity and burn the world that Famine has come to love, the member of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse. In order to fight the arrival of the Death Devil, Famine has made both Denji and Asa far stronger than they once were.

Yoshida On The Back Foot

Despite having far more battle experience, Yoshida wasn't able to defeat the War Devil in their recent battle. Thanks to Famine's plan, the general population has come to fear war and the War Devil that much more, giving Asa a major boost in her abilities. Now, Mitaka no longer need to physically touch an object to turn it into a weapon, meaning that an arsenal can be created simply by being in its proximity.

The current storyline of Chainsaw Man has been far different from what has transpired when Denji was simply following the rules set by Makima. As the Chainsaw Devil shares time with the War Devil in the manga series, Chainsaw Man appears as though it is willing to explore unforeseen territory in its future.

