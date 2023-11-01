Chainsaw Man Just Proved Quanxi Is the GOAT

Quanxi has lived up to her reputation as the "First Devil Hunter" time and time again, but the latest Chainsaw Man chapter might be her fiercest entry to date.

Chainsaw Man's anime might still be in limbo, but that isn't stopping the manga from releasing new manga entries regularly. Things have changed for Denji and his crew quite a bit since the events that took place in the first anime season finale, and with the arrival of the Chainsaw Man Church, the world's future hangs in the balance. Luckily, the Chainsaw Devil still has some powerful friends in high places, one of which just so happens to be the "First Devil Hunter" known as Quanxi.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 147, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Quanxi has yet to make her appearance in the anime adaptation but rest assured, her place in the bloody shonen franchise is a significant one. Appearing as one of the International Assassins during the arc of the same name, Quanxi is goaded into attempting to capture the Chainsaw Devil. Now, since her initial introduction to the series, Quanxi has been working for the Public Safety Commission as she attempts to halt the activities of the Chainsaw Man Church that is threatening the next generation and the world.

Quanxi Earns "Most Valuable Player"

Quanxi forged a deal with the Bow Devil, allowing her to access some wild abilities and also up her strength, speed, and skill in the process. While she might not quite be at the same power level as the likes of both the Chainsaw and War Devils, her skills came into play quite well in the latest manga chapter. With the Chainsaw Man Church transforming many of its followers into creepy chainsaw hybrids, Famine's latest plan might just put the world in more peril than Death's imminent arrival.

#csm147 im so happy I WAS WAITING FOR QUANXI TO FIGHT FOR DENJI AND NAYUTA. ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/NQoBCAQLvj — sugar ☕️ (@mcsugarcane_) October 31, 2023

If Chainsaw Man's anime does return for a second season, Quanxi might make an appearance if the television series continues to follow the source material. Quanxi won't be alone when it comes to devils and hunters that are threatening Denji and his crew, as there are even bloodier and scarier beasts that have yet to appear in the anime adaptation.

