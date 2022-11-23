Chainsaw Man Reveals Denji's First Kiss: Watch

Chainsaw Man's latest episode saw Denji tearing his way through the Eternity Devil, the terrifying supernatural entity that had the Chainsaw Devil and his friends trapped in a hotel from which their biggest danger came from the idea of them all starving. Luckily for the Devil Hunters, Denji was successful in defeating the Eternity Devil and even got a lifelong goal fulfilled as a result of their celebration following the bloody battle. Unfortunately, Denji's moment in the sun didn't quite go as the Shonen protagonist expected.

With Denji, Aki, Power, Makima, and their friends hanging out at a bar and pounding back drinks, the Chainsaw Devil was able to have his dream come true thanks to his fellow Devil Hunter, Himeno. While Denji was afraid of getting kissed in front of Makima, Himeno took her chance to pounce and laid quite the kiss on the protagonist, with one of the hero's dreams coming true in glorious fashion...until it didn't. A few seconds after the kiss began, Himeno vomited into Denji's mouth, showing that she had drunk a little too much and creating one of the most horrific scenes in a series that is known for its brutality.

Denji Been Kissed

The Official English Twitter Account for Chainsaw Man shared a video of the grotesque moment that saw Denji's wish being granted by a "monkey's paw" where he was finally able to get a kiss but suffered with receiving a disgusting surprise that had him wrenching into a nearby bathroom:

This particular moment in Chainsaw Man's history was so grotesque that Studio MAPPA felt the need to censor the vomit itself, whereas, in the original manga from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, the scene wasn't pixelated at all. With this recent installment being the seventh in the anime's first season, fans should prepare for five more episodes before this season comes to an end, leaving manga fans to speculate just which event will bring the anime to its first season finale.

What did you think of Chainsaw Man's most hilariously grotesque moment to date? Do you think that Denji and Himeno are going to take things to the next level based on the final moments of the latest anime episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.