Chainsaw Man Gives Denji a Huge New Mission

Chainsaw Man has hit a critical turning point for Denji's life, and the newest episode of the series has helped him get through this phase as he's been inspired to take on a dangerous and huge new mission to get closer to his dreams! Denji has been introduced to fans as a much different kind of action hero than fans might have expected from Shonen Jump's other heroes as he really doesn't want some kind of grand goal. All he really wants to do is satisfy his base urges, but ended up facing a crisis when he got to do one of those things.

With the previous episode of the series seeing Power agreeing to let Denji touch her chest, he was finally able to reach his dream of fondling a woman. But upon doing so he ends up feeling hollow and wondering over whether or not he's been fighting people for the right thing. Seeing this, Makima decides to give him a major goal for the future. If he can defeat the strongest devil ever to exist, she will make any one of his (potentially debaucherous) wishes come true.

What is Denji's New Main Mission?

Episode 5 of Chainsaw Man sees Denji revealing to Makima that although he was able to finally touch a woman's breasts, it doesn't really mean a lot to him. He figured that it would change his life in ways he would never be able to go back from, but instead touching Power didn't give him the satisfaction he has been seeking. Instead, Makima then allows him to touch her just a little bit and Denji discovers that he feels much differently about touching Makima.

After Denji essentially loses his mind over this, Makima tells him about the Gun Devil and explains that although this monster is dangerous, Denji could potentially defeat it. If he does, she says she'll do anything he asks (even going as far as full sexual intimacy) and thus gives Denji the new desire and new mission to become a proper devil hunter as the anime gets into the first real mission for his hunting squad.

