Chainsaw Man Creator Reveals One of the Story's Gross Secrets

Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series in anime, but don't let its clout fool you. The story can be incredibly insightful at times, but creator Tatsuki Fujimoto also likes to goof off. Time and again, fans have watched the series delve into some outlandish scenes, and another has come to light. In fact, the manga's creator just outed one of those secrets himself, and it has everyone feeling rather sorry for Aki Hayakawa.

The update comes straight from Fujimoto himself, so there is little room for error. Recently, the artist took to Twitter to live-tweet his reaction to Chainsaw Man episode five. It was there fans watched as Power and Denji gossiped about a prank they pulled on Aki. And now, we have learned what the two did exactly.

What Was the Prank?

According to Fujimoto, Power and Denji did take things too far. The pair somehow got Aki to smear feces on his nose, so yeah – the hunter's reaction makes sense now. Who would not be upset if they were pranked with something that vile?

"They put poop [on Aki] in the morning, but I didn't write that part down," Fujimoto tweeted. So, there you have it.

Clearly, Denji and Power took things too far, so they should be happy Aki did not kill him. The hunter was certainly considering it. His anger at the two is painfully relatable, and any older sibling can testify as much. In a matter of days, Aki has gone from being a loner to an aggrieved older brother with two rather rambunctious roommates. And if they try to pull a stunt like this again, well – Aki may sick one of his contracts on the two.

